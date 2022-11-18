Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 65,436 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

