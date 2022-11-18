M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 11,983 Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 800,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Sterling Check Stock Down 1.4 %

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $28.76.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

