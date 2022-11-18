M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,733 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $4,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,772 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

