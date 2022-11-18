M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,702 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 626,831 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 552,637 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 299,423 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.42 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -43.96%.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.