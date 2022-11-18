M&T Bank Corp Buys 5,528 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,651 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.