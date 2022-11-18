M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 10,242 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 16.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

