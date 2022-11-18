M&T Bank Corp Invests $108,000 in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,119 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,813,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WeWork by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 760,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

WE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WeWork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE WE opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. WeWork Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.00.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

