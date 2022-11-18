M&T Bank Corp Invests $124,000 in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,481 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,105 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 363.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,001 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQI opened at $9.42 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

