M&T Bank Corp Makes New $143,000 Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 109,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.