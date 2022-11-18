M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 2.2 %

About Integral Ad Science

IAS stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.