M&T Bank Corp Purchases 18,736 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 725.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $47,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 564,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 3.8 %

WAL opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

