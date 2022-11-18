M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 133,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.72) to GBX 64 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

