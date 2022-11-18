M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Sonendo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonendo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,600,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,928.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $6.90 to $6.35 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $2.20 on Friday. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $58.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

