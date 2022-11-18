Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Stephens

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stephens to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Natera Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.33. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $113.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Natera by 234.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $39,313,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

