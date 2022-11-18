National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in National Grid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $59.34 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

