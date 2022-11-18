Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Insider Activity

Nordson Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.97. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.