Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,743 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 24.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Datadog by 45.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 257.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,580.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $197.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.