Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

