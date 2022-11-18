Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,248 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paya Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.75 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paya Company Profile
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paya (PAYA)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.