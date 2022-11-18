Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,248 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.75 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paya Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

