Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Amcor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 111,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 198,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 348,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 153,920 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 18.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

AMCR stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.