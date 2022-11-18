Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after buying an additional 333,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TFX opened at $213.86 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average is $240.92.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

