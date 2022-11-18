Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,916 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 28.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 1,387,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 63.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CEMEX by 374.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

