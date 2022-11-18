Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $11,659,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,830,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,852,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BLCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

