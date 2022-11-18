Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Performance

National Vision stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Vision Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.