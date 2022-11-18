Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.