Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Frontdoor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 148.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,430 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,710,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,855,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor Profile

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $23.59 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.