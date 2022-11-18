Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovoCure Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -100.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $114.30.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

