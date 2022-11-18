Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of CGI by 795.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

NYSE:GIB opened at $84.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $89.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

