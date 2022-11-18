Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,266 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

