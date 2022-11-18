Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.