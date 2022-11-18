Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Down 1.3 %

CNNE stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cannae

CNNE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cannae to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.