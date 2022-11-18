Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,319,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

