Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PTC by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at PTC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.