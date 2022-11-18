Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of SHOO opened at $33.32 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

