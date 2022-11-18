Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $127,000 Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,400 shares of company stock worth $87,767. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

See Also

