Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $201,000 Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

GOOS opened at $17.86 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

