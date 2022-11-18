Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.