Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $212,000 Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,773,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 238,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $318,010 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.