Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NATR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,131,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 112,502 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 43.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 68,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 15,105 shares of company stock worth $144,882 over the last ninety days. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NATR opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.