Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $246,000 Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 19.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.