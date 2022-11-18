Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

