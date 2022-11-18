Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

DGX stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

