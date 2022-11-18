Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

State Street Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.51 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.