Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.19. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

