Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 311,101 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 68.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

