Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $191,000 in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after acquiring an additional 371,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 205,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

