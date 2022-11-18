Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
CTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 860.41%.
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $537,832 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
