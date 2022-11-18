Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 39.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

