Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,893,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,585,000 after purchasing an additional 299,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,507,000 after buying an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,073 shares of company stock worth $1,452,522. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

