Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $1,944,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

